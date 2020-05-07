FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, September 1st, 2020
Contact:
Zac Rogers, Ph.D.
Logistics Manager’s Index Analyst
Assistant Professor, Supply Chain Management
Department of Management
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado
(970) 491-0890
E-mail: Zac.Rogers@colostate.edu
http://www.logisticsindex.org
Twitter: @LogisticsIndex
August 2020 Logistics Manager’s Index Report®
LMI® at 66.0%
Growth is INCREASING AT AN INCREASING RATE for: Inventory Levels, Warehousing Utilization, Warehousing Prices, Transportation Utilization, and Transportation Prices
Growth is INCREASING AT A DECREASING RATE for: Inventory Levels, Warehousing Utilization, and Transportation Capacity
Warehousing Capacity is CONSTANT
Transportation Capacity is CONTRACTING.
time low overall score of 51.3, following up May’s 54.5, June’s 61.7, and July’s 63.0 with a reading of 66.0 in August, the highest reading since November 2018. In a shift from July both downstream and upstream responses are driving this increased rate of growth as both showed increased activity. August’s upswing is primarily driven by transportation, with Transportation Prices up, and Transportation Capacity down, dramatically. Warehousing Capacity is essentially unchanged, leading to a small bump in prices, and a reduced rate of growth (although there is still growth) in Inventory Costs. The rate of growth for Inventory Levels is up slightly. It seems likely that the growth observed throughout the logistics industry reflects the increasing proportion of economic activity (particularly retail) that has moved towards e-commerce/on-demand. While digital-heavy retail methods allow concerned shoppers to avoid in-person stores, they are also more logistics resource intensive. Logistics-intensive commerce becoming a more significant proportion of retail activity would explain why the metrics tracked in the LMI are increasing at rates not seen since mid-2018, in spite of the relatively modest overall economic growth.
Researchers at Arizona State University, Colorado State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rutgers University, and the University of Nevada, Reno, and in conjunction with the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) issued this report today.
Results Overview
The LMI score is a combination eight unique components that make up the logistics industry, including: inventory levels and costs, warehousing capacity, utilization, and prices, and transportation capacity, utilization, and prices. The LMI is calculated using a diffusion index, in which any reading above 50 percent indicates that logistics is expanding; a reading below 50 percent is indicative of a shrinking logistics industry. The latest results of the LMI summarize the responses of supply chain professionals collected in August 2019. Like June and July before it, this month’s LMI displays rapid growth in Transportation Prices and a drop-off in available Transportation Capacity. The crunch on available warehousing continues, and the cost of holding inventory remains high.
Overall, the LMI is up (+3.0) from July’s reading of 63.0. This is the third consecutive reading in the 60’s and the highest overall score since November 2018. As mentioned above, while the overall economy may not be moving at the same rate it was during Q4 of 2018, logistics services are in higher demand as consumers turn increasingly to e-commerce and on-demand services. Ecommerce accounted for 16.1% of all U.S. retail sales in Q2 2020, up significantly from the same period in 2019, when it made up 10.8% of sales[1].This is encouraging news for logistics professionals after the massive drop-off experienced this Spring.
The continued growth in the LMI is largely driven by the recovery of our Transportation metrics. Transportation Capacity has tightened considerably (-11.3) to 31.5, which is the second fastest rate of contraction observed in the 4-year history of the LMI. The lack of capacity has driven Transportation Prices up (+11.2) to 83.8, 72.6. This continues the rebound Transportation Prices have been on since reaching their nadir of 37.7 in April – since which they’re up an astounding 46.1 (over the same period, Transportation Capacity has been essentially cut in half, down 30.7 points). Interestingly, Transportation Capacity is much higher (34.9 to 25.0) for upstream firms. The index score of 25.0 gives credence to recent reports that retailers such as Home Depot or Target are increasingly relying on ecommerce distribution[2]. The graph below demonstrates how dynamically these two metrics have changed during the course of the pandemic:
Unlike last month, this growth is not limited to trucking, as sea freight has recovered strongly as well[3]. For rail it is more of a mixed bag, with intermodal rates exceeding year-over-year levels from 2019, but carloads falling well short of where they have been the last two years[4]. This seems to reflect our earlier report that firms are utilizing intermodal railcars to supplement the lack of available warehouse space.
Warehousing Capacity is still tight, bumping up very slightly (+0.5) to 50.5. While this is up from June’s all-time index low of 41.3, it should be pointed out that this does not mean there is more space, merely that the space available ceased contracting in August. Space is still tight, particularly in the refrigerated sector, as firms attempt to set aside space for vaccine distribution[5]. Warehouse Utilization (+1.2) and Warehouse Prices (+1.1) show little change, as each continue upon a steady, if unspectacular, rate of growth. Interestingly, Warehousing Prices growth was much higher for upstream respondents in August (70.0 to 62.1), suggesting that they are once again bearing the brunt of increased inventory levels.
Finally, we continue to track steady growth in our inventory metrics. Inventory Levels are up slightly (+0.9) to 58.1, while Inventory Costs are down (-4.4) but still growing significantly at a rate of 64.7. The ecommerce records set in Q2 point to continued growth, and perhaps the most last-mile intensive Q3 and Q4 on record. To accommodate this, firms will need to keep inventory levels high. We expect to continue to observe growth in these metrics through the rest of 2020.
The index scores for each of the eight components of the Logistics Managers’ Index, as well as the overall index score, are presented in the table above. Seven of the eight metrics show signs of growth (although Warehouse Capacity is essentially holding steady at a rate of 50.5). The overall LMI® index score is at its highest level in 21 months.
Respondents were asked to predict movement in the overall LMI and individual metrics 12 months from now. Their predictions for future ratings are presented below. Respondents predict continued tightness throughout the logistics industry, with Transportation Prices in particular expanding a rapid pace. Interestingly, respondents seem to be much less bullish on inventory metrics, with future predictions for Inventory Levels (-10.3) and Inventory Costs (-16.9) down significantly from July’s future predictions. Despite this shift, respondents still predict expansion in the logistics industry over the next year.
Historic Logistics Managers’ Index Scores
This period’s along with prior readings from the last two years of the LMI are presented table below. The values have been updated to reflect the method for calculating the overall LMI:
LMI®
The overall LMI index is up (+3.0) to 66.0 from July’s reading of 63.0. This is the fourth consecutive increase after hitting April’s all-time low of 51.3. This is the highest overall score in 21 months since November 2018, indicating that, at least through August, the logistics industry seemed to be coming back strong. The long-term U-shape of this metric demonstrates how, after an extended period of slow expansion, growth rates roared back in the summer of 2020. As noted above, this growth seems to be primarily driven by a large increase in transportation demand, possibly reflecting the increased consumer appetite to ecommerce and on-demand services. This could suggest that, even if there is an economic slowdown in Q3/Q4, the demand for logistics services will be somewhat insulated due to an increased dependency on them. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue after the economy is able to fully reopen.
Respondents predict that over the next year, the LMI will be at 66.0, down (-3.1) from July’s future prediction of 69.1. This suggests that respondents are anticipating continued growth in the logistics industry, and potentially in the economy as a whole, over the next 12 months.
Inventory Levels
The Inventory Level value is 58.1 up (+0.9) from July’s reading of 57.2. The current value is very similar to the same time last year, being 1.5 points lower than last year, but 9.2 points below the level two years ago. Since last September, there has been fairly consistent low growth, with nine of twelve values within 2.3 points of 55.8. The June value above this range and the two low winter values may have been statistical fluctuations. Last month, the difference between upstream and downstream respondents was 5.5, but this month it is only 1.0. It seems both upstream and downstream companies are experiencing the same low levels of inventory growth.
When asked to predict what conditions will be like 12 months from now, the average value is 58.9 down (-11.1) from July’s future prediction of 69.2. This suggests that respondents are not as bullish on inventory growth as they were last month. Whether this is an expectation of decreased consumer demand, or a rationalization of excess inventory built up during COVID remains to be seen.
Inventory Costs
Given the continued increases in inventory levels, it is not surprising that inventory costs have continued to increase. The current value is 64.7 down (-4.4) – but still showing significant growth – from July’s reading of 69.1. These continued high levels indicate strong continued growth in inventory costs, although the current value is below the long-term average of 70.0. The upstream and downstream respondents also show very similar responses to inventory costs. 67.2 for upstream, and 64.5 for downstream, a difference of 2.7, compared to a difference of 7.0 last month. Upstream respondents show inventory costs increasing slightly more quickly. This continued growth in costs could be related to the fact that warehousing prices and utilization are still increasing. Given the significant increase in inventory levels seen above, and consistent increases in warehousing costs, it seems quite likely that inventory costs will continue to rise.
Responses from participants seem consistent with this hypothesis. When asked about what they expect inventory costs to be like 12 months from now, respondents also expect an increase in costs, although they expect a more moderate increase than reported last month. The index value is 65.5 down significantly (-16.9) from last month’s value of 82.4. This value reflects expected continued inventory cost growth. Respondents clearly expect inventory costs to continue to be high for the next 12 months.
Warehousing Capacity
The Warehousing Capacity Index registered 50.5 percent in August 2020, which indicates that the rate at which overall warehousing capacity is technically increasing, but is very close to holding at a steady state. This reading is marginally up f(+0.5) from July’s reading of 50.0. Interestingly, this reading is nearly identical to one year ago when it also registered at 50.0. Last month we speculated that “perhaps signaling that the impact of COVID-19 has now been accounted for in the logistics system” and indeed viewing this measurement in conjunction with other components of the LMI (i.e. increased pricing) suggests that this may be the case. Likely, Q3 planning around inventory levels and consumer demand led to the previous increases and fluctuations we’ve been observing, and now the impact that the shift from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce will likely continue to be reflected into the results of future readings.
Looking forward at the next 12 months, the predicted Warehousing Capacity index is 50.0, down (-6.7) from July’s future prediction of 56.7, this is a far cry from May’s future prediction of 60.4. Respondents appear to be growing increasingly pessimistic that large quantities of additional Warehousing Capacity will come online over the next 12 months.
Warehousing Utilization
The Warehousing Utilization Index registered 65.2 percent in August 2020, down slightly (-1.3) from July’s reading of 66.5. The continued increase in the rate of growth of warehousing utilization is likely driven by two factors: 1. The increased re-opening of the economy driving the need for fulfillment/storage of products; and 2. The increased reliance on and shift to e-commerce. In addition, as schools and universities re-open the corresponding supply chains that support them are likely relying on the logistics system to support these operations.
Looking forward at the next 12 months, the predicted Warehousing Utilization index is 64.4, down (-8.8) from July’s future prediction of 73.6. This is still a significant level of estimated growth and seems to support the notion that respondents do not expect significant amounts of warehousing to come online in the next year, and therefore anticipate the need to utilize more of the currently available space.
Warehousing Prices
Warehousing Prices Index registered 68.6 percent in August 2020, up slightly (+1.1) from July’s reading of 69.7. This continues the trend of the fifth straight month of an increased growth rate in warehousing prices amid the COVID-19 disruption. Much like the warehousing capacity, and utilization numbers above, this reading is approximately equal to the reading from one year ago (<1 percentage point off). This month’s reading seems to continue to provide evidence of the lagged effects that exist in such readings. Further, and as noted previously, the market is adjusting prices as necessary, in order to ‘re-balance’ and reflect the cost of operating under the exogenous constraints placed on logistics systems as a result of COVID, which continues to create ripples.
Future predictions suggest that respondents are expecting prices to continue to grow at a rate of 68.2, down (-4.9) from July’s future prediction of 73.1. This high level of price growth over the next year is consistent with respondent predictions of continuing capacity constraints.
Transportation Capacity
The Transportation Capacity Index registered 31.5 percent in August 2020, sharp decrease (-11.3) from the July reading of 42.8. This is the second lowest score in the history of the LMI, indicating a significant contraction in available capacity. As mentioned above, this is largely driven by downstream firms, who reported a Transportation Capacity reading of 25.0. Downstream firms are likely to have an increased need for transportation, particularly around last-mile delivery in Q3 and Q4, it will be interesting to see whether or not the capacity that is currently available will be sufficient.
Future predictions suggest that respondents are expecting capacity to continue to contract at a rate of 31.7, down significantly (-11.6) from July’s future prediction of 42.7. Clearly, respondents are not optimistic that sufficient freight capacity will come online over the next 12 months.
Transportation Utilization
The Transportation Utilization Index registered 69.6 percent in August 2020, up (+2.9) from July’s reading of 66.7. Respondents are continually using more and more of the available transportation capacity as overall capacity continues to tighten.
Future predictions suggest this trend will continue, with this month’s future reading coming in at 69.0, down slightly (-0.2) from July’s future prediction of 70.1. This is consistent with the prediction that Transportation Capacity will continue to be strained over the next 12 months, and that as a result firms will have to utilize more of what is available.
Transportation Prices
The Transportation Prices Index registered 83.8 percent in August 2020, a sharp increase (+11.2) from July’s already high reading of 72.6. Observing the last two months of Transportation Prices shows a “u-shaped” trend, with August’s rate of growth representing a return to the heady days of mid-to-late 2018. Interestingly, the dip observed in 2019 was primarily driven by a slowdown in manufacturing, any growth we saw was largely attributable to the consumer. Today the same is true, but consumer-driven transportation is up to such a great extent post-lockdown that the rates of growth have been driven all the way back up. We should note that this doesn’t not necessarily mean that overall prices are as high as they were in 2018, but the rate of increase is equal to what it was 21 months ago.
Future predictions suggest that respondents expect more of the same, forecasting future Transportation Prices to grow at a rate of 84.1, up slightly (+0.9) from July’s future prediction of 83.2 Respondents clearly expect the continued tightness in the freight market to result in increasing costs – with no relief in sight.
About This Report
The data presented herein are obtained from a survey of logistics supply executives based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. LMI® makes no representation, other than that stated within this release, regarding the individual company data collection procedures. The data should be compared to all other economic data sources when used in decision-making.
Data and Method of Presentation
Data for the Logistics Manager’s Index is collected in a monthly survey of leading logistics professionals. The respondents are CSCMP members working at the director-level or above. Upper-level managers are preferable as they are more likely to have macro-level information on trends in Inventory, Warehousing and Transportation trends within their firm. Data is also collected from subscribers to both DC Velocity and Supply Chain Quarterly as well. Respondents hail from firms working on all six continents, with the majority of them working at firms with annual revenues over a billion dollars. The industries represented in this respondent pool include, but are not limited to: Apparel, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Food & Drug, Home Furnishings, Logistics, Shipping & Transportation, and Warehousing.
Respondents are asked to identify the monthly change across each of the eight metrics collected in this survey (Inventory Levels, Inventory Costs, Warehousing Capacity, Warehousing Utilization, Warehousing Prices, Transportation Capacity, Transportation Utilization, and Transportation Prices). In addition, they also forecast future trends for each metric ranging over the next 12 months. The raw data is then analyzed using a diffusion index. Diffusion Indexes measure how widely something is diffused, or spread across a group. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has been using a diffusion index for the Current Employment Statics program since 1974, and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) has been using a diffusion index to compute the Purchasing Managers Index since 1948. The ISM Index of New Orders is considered a Leading Economic Indicator.
We compute the Diffusion Index as follows:
PD = Percentage of respondents saying the category is Declining,
PU = Percentage of respondents saying the category is Unchanged,
PI = Percentage of respondents saying the category is Increasing,
Diffusion Index = 0.5 * PD + 0.5 * PU + 1.0 * PI
For example, if 25% say the category is declining, 38% say it is unchanged, and 37% say it is increasing, we would calculate an index value of 0*0.25 + 0.5*0.38 + 1.0*0.37 = 0 + 0.19 + 0.37 = 0.56, and the index is increasing overall. For an index value above 0.5 indicates the category is increasing, a value below 0.5 indicates it is decreasing, and a value of 0.5 means the category is unchanged. When a full year’s worth of data has been collected, adjustments will be made for seasonal factors as well.
Logistics Managers Index
Requests for permission to reproduce or distribute Logistics Managers Index Content can be made by contacting in writing at: Dale S. Rogers, WP Carey School of Business, Tempe, Arizona 85287, or by emailing dale.rogers@asu.edu Subject: Content Request.
The authors of the Logistics Managers Index shall not have any liability, duty, or obligation for or relating to the Logistics Managers Index Content or other information contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in providing any Logistics Managers Index Content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall the authors of the Logistics Managers Index be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages, arising out of the use of the Logistics Managers Index. Logistics Managers Index, and LMI® are registered trademarks.
About The Logistics Manager’s Index®
The Logistics Manager’s Index (LMI) is a joint project between researchers from Arizona State University, Colorado State University, University of Nevada, Reno, Rochester Institute of Technology and Rutgers University, supported by CSCMP. It is authored by Zac Rogers Ph.D., Steven Carnovale Ph.D., Shen Yeniyurt Ph.D., Ron Lembke Ph.D., and Dale Rogers Ph.D.
[1] Clement, J. (2020, August 25). U.S. retail e-commerce sales share 2020. Statista. https://www.statista.com/statistics/187439/share-of-e-commerce-sales-in-total-us-retail-sales-in-2010/
[2] Castellanos, S. (2020, August 19). Retailers See E-Commerce Investments Pay Off Big as Coronavirus Keeps Shoppers Home. Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/articles/retailers-see-e-commerce-investments-pay-off-big-as-coronavirus-keeps-shoppers-home-11597871064
[3] Paris, C. (2020, August 30). Shipping Lines Learn to Make Money By Balancing Supply and Demand. Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/articles/shipping-lines-learn-to-make-money-by-balancing-supply-and-demand-11598792400
[4] Association of American Railroads. (2020, August 31). Rail Traffic Data. Association of American Railroads. https://www.aar.org/data-center/rail-traffic-data/
[5] Chen, E. (2020, August 28). From ‘Freezer Farms’ to Jets, Logistics Operators Prepare for a Covid-19 Vaccine. Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/articles/from-freezer-farms-to-jets-logistics-operators-prepare-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-11598639012
